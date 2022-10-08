TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTI. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

