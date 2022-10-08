Techpay Coin (TPC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.03 Million

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Techpay Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $327,796.00 worth of Techpay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Techpay Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Techpay Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.30 or 0.00940825 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Techpay Coin Coin Profile

Techpay Coin (TPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2022. Techpay Coin’s total supply is 2,052,430,415 coins and its circulating supply is 32,752,501 coins. Techpay Coin’s official Twitter account is @techpay_chain. The official website for Techpay Coin is techpay.io/blockchain. The official message board for Techpay Coin is www.youtube.com/channel/ucw4ux2gz5t7lvo7nulft4rg.

Techpay Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Techpay Coin (TPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Techpay Coin has a current supply of 2,052,430,414.5231671 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Techpay Coin is 0.15345476 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $760,447.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://techpay.io/blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Techpay Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Techpay Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Techpay Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

