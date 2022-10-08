Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $52.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,590,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after buying an additional 3,042,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.