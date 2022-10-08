Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teck Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

