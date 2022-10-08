Tectonic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $182,828.00 (TONIC)

Tectonic (TONIC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Tectonic has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $182,828.00 worth of Tectonic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectonic token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tectonic has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tectonic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tectonic Profile

Tectonic’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2021. Tectonic’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,822,892,598,934 tokens. Tectonic’s official Twitter account is @tectonicfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tectonic’s official website is tectonic.finance. The official message board for Tectonic is medium.com/@0xtectonic.

Buying and Selling Tectonic

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectonic (TONIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cronos platform. Tectonic has a current supply of 500,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tectonic is 0.0000001 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $222,229.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectonic.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectonic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectonic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tectonic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tectonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tectonic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.