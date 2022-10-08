Tegro (TGR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.28 Million

Tegro (TGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Tegro has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $15,174.00 worth of Tegro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tegro token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tegro has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tegro Profile

Tegro was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Tegro’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tegro is medium.com/@tegromoney. Tegro’s official Twitter account is @tgrtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tegro’s official website is tegro.io. The Reddit community for Tegro is https://reddit.com/r/tegro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tegro

According to CryptoCompare, “Tegro (TGR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tegro has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tegro is 0.1652297 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,401.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tegro.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tegro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tegro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tegro using one of the exchanges listed above.

