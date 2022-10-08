Tempus (TEMP) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Tempus (TEMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Tempus has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $17,286.00 worth of Tempus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tempus token can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tempus has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tempus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tempus Token Profile

Tempus was first traded on November 14th, 2021. Tempus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,498,201 tokens. Tempus’ official Twitter account is @tempusfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tempus’ official website is www.tempus.finance. The official message board for Tempus is medium.com/@tempusfinance.

Buying and Selling Tempus

According to CryptoCompare, “Tempus (TEMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tempus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tempus is 0.03368777 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,504.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tempus.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tempus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tempus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tempus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tempus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tempus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.