Terareum (TERA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $76,865.00

Terareum (TERA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Terareum has a market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $76,865.00 worth of Terareum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terareum has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Terareum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Terareum

Terareum’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. Terareum’s total supply is 50,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Terareum’s official Twitter account is @terareum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terareum is https://reddit.com/r/terareum. The official website for Terareum is www.terareum.com.

Terareum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terareum (TERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Terareum has a current supply of 50,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Terareum is 0 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $151,230.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.terareum.com.”

