Terra World Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.84 Million (TWD)

Terra World Token (TWD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Terra World Token has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $2.12 million worth of Terra World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra World Token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra World Token token can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra World Token Profile

Terra World Token’s launch date was August 21st, 2021. Terra World Token’s official Twitter account is @terraworldme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra World Token’s official website is www.terraworld.me.

Buying and Selling Terra World Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra World Token (TWD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Terra World Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Terra World Token is 0.03136819 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $84,705.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.terraworld.me.”

