TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits One Day Volume of $22.98 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $286.98 million and approximately $22.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00086340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00067111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008667 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,510,421 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TerraClassicUSD has a current supply of 10,254,324,365.51106 with 9,814,622,156.290306 in circulation. The last known price of TerraClassicUSD is 0.02919704 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 654 active market(s) with $10,175,276.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.