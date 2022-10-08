Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £49,678.08 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Ken Murphy acquired 56 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £137.20 ($165.78).

On Friday, July 8th, Ken Murphy acquired 53 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £137.27 ($165.87).

Tesco Price Performance

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 200.70 ($2.43) on Friday. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 199.19 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The company has a market capitalization of £14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,003.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.11.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on Tesco in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesco to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

