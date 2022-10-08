Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $223.07 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.86 and a 52 week high of $414.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $693.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $333.33 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $391.67 to $366.67 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.87.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

