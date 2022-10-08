Tethys (TETHYS) Price Hits $0.0785 on Top Exchanges

Tethys (TETHYS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Tethys has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Tethys has a total market cap of $483,825.79 and approximately $29,887.00 worth of Tethys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tethys token can now be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Tethys

Tethys’ genesis date was December 16th, 2021. Tethys’ total supply is 6,159,637 tokens. Tethys’ official website is tethys.finance. Tethys’ official Twitter account is @tethysfinance.

Tethys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tethys (TETHYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Metis Andromeda platform. Tethys has a current supply of 6,159,637 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tethys is 0.0857021 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $27,552.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tethys.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tethys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tethys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tethys using one of the exchanges listed above.

