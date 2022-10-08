Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.19.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 4.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after buying an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.57. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

