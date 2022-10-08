Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.1 %

TPL opened at $1,981.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,788.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,605.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,076.12.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.