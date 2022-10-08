TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €33.00 ($33.67).
TFF Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRFTF opened at 29.05 on Wednesday. TFF Group has a 1 year low of 29.05 and a 1 year high of 32.38.
About TFF Group
