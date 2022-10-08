Thales (THALES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,371.00

Thales (THALES) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Thales has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Thales token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC on major exchanges. Thales has a total market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $28,371.00 worth of Thales was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Thales Token Profile

Thales’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,359,718 tokens. Thales’ official message board is thalesmarket.medium.com. Thales’ official Twitter account is @thalesmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thales is thalesmarket.io.

Buying and Selling Thales

According to CryptoCompare, “Thales (THALES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Thales has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thales is 0.54585036 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $22,069.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thalesmarket.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thales directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thales should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thales using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

