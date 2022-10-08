Thales Trading Down 9.9% This Week (THALES)

Thales (THALES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Thales has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Thales token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thales has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $28,371.00 worth of Thales was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Thales Token Profile

Thales’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,359,718 tokens. Thales’ official message board is thalesmarket.medium.com. Thales’ official Twitter account is @thalesmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thales is thalesmarket.io.

Thales Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thales (THALES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Thales has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thales is 0.54585036 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $22,069.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thalesmarket.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thales directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thales should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thales using one of the exchanges listed above.

