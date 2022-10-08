The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

AES has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

AES opened at $24.92 on Friday. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AES by 285.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AES by 1,223.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $225,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in AES by 35.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in AES by 51.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

