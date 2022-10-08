THE ATLAS COIN (ATLAS) Trading Down 56.7% This Week

THE ATLAS COIN (ATLAS) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One THE ATLAS COIN token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, THE ATLAS COIN has traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar. THE ATLAS COIN has a market cap of $1.74 million and $10,441.00 worth of THE ATLAS COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

THE ATLAS COIN Token Profile

THE ATLAS COIN’s launch date was August 24th, 2022. THE ATLAS COIN’s total supply is 10,008,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,008,573 tokens. THE ATLAS COIN’s official website is www.theatlascoin.io. THE ATLAS COIN’s official Twitter account is @theatlascoin.

THE ATLAS COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THE ATLAS COIN (ATLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. THE ATLAS COIN has a current supply of 10,008,573.73 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of THE ATLAS COIN is 0.17705928 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $475.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.theatlascoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THE ATLAS COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THE ATLAS COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THE ATLAS COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

