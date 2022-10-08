The Bend (BEND) Price Hits $0.56

The Bend (BEND) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. The Bend has a total market cap of $564,286.92 and $13,595.00 worth of The Bend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Bend has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One The Bend token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About The Bend

The Bend launched on April 1st, 2022. The Bend’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Bend’s official Twitter account is @thebend3dgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Bend’s official website is thebend.io.

Buying and Selling The Bend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bend (BEND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Bend has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Bend is 0.57378241 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $138.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at HTTPS://TheBend.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Bend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Bend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Bend using one of the exchanges listed above.

