The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.2 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 541,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 30.8% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 222,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

