The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Chemours by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

