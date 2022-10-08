The Citadel Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (THECITADEL)

The Citadel (THECITADEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One The Citadel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Citadel has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. The Citadel has a market capitalization of $390,611.00 and approximately $14,849.00 worth of The Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About The Citadel

The Citadel was first traded on November 14th, 2021. The Citadel’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Citadel is thecitadeltoken.com. The Citadel’s official Twitter account is @thecitadeltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Citadel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Citadel (THECITADEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Citadel has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Citadel is 0 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thecitadeltoken.com/.”

