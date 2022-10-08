The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $6,532,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.25.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

