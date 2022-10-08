The Coop Network (GMD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million

The Coop Network (GMD) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. The Coop Network has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $447,740.00 worth of The Coop Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Coop Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One The Coop Network token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About The Coop Network

The Coop Network launched on March 27th, 2021. The Coop Network’s official website is thecoopnetwork.io. The Coop Network’s official Twitter account is @thegeomadao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Coop Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Coop Network (GMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. The Coop Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Coop Network is 0.00764628 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $542,786.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thecoopnetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Coop Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Coop Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Coop Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

