The Crypto Prophecies Price Hits $0.0079 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $907,683.69 and $363,921.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Token Profile

The Crypto Prophecies launched on April 26th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,393,806 tokens. The official message board for The Crypto Prophecies is medium.com/the-crypto-prophecies. The Crypto Prophecies’ official website is www.thecryptoprophecies.com. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. The Crypto Prophecies has a current supply of 240,723,066 with 114,393,806 in circulation. The last known price of The Crypto Prophecies is 0.00788005 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $353,402.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thecryptoprophecies.com/.”

