The Doge NFT (DOG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.43 Million

The Doge NFT (DOG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. The Doge NFT has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $136,347.00 worth of The Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Doge NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Doge NFT has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Doge NFT Token Profile

The Doge NFT’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. The Doge NFT’s total supply is 16,969,696,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,636,363,636 tokens. The Reddit community for The Doge NFT is https://reddit.com/r/ownthedoge. The Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @ownthedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Doge NFT’s official message board is medium.com/the-doge-times. The official website for The Doge NFT is ownthedoge.com.

The Doge NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Doge NFT (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Doge NFT has a current supply of 16,969,696,969 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Doge NFT is 0.00085539 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $49,758.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ownthedoge.com.”

