The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $341.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $341.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.47.

GS opened at $301.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $268,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

