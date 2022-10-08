The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,477,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,173,000 after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 167,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 271,771 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

