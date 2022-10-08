The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average is $141.15.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

