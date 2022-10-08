The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,056 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,083,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

