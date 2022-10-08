The HUSL (HUSL) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

The HUSL (HUSL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One The HUSL token can now be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. The HUSL has a total market capitalization of $867,539.88 and approximately $11,284.00 worth of The HUSL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The HUSL has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The HUSL alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,407.83 or 1.00008351 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022446 BTC.

The HUSL Profile

The HUSL (CRYPTO:HUSL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2021. The HUSL’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,379,879 tokens. The HUSL’s official website is thehusl.io. The HUSL’s official Twitter account is @the_husl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The HUSL

According to CryptoCompare, “The HUSL (HUSL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. The HUSL has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,379,879.07 in circulation. The last known price of The HUSL is 0.10112747 USD and is up 96.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,404,591.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thehusl.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The HUSL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The HUSL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The HUSL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The HUSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The HUSL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.