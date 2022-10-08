The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

