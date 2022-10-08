The LoveChain (LOV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.81 Million

The LoveChain (LOV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. The LoveChain has a total market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $61,289.00 worth of The LoveChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The LoveChain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One The LoveChain token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The LoveChain

The LoveChain launched on February 13th, 2019. The LoveChain’s total supply is 135,000,000 tokens. The LoveChain’s official website is www.thelovechain.io. The LoveChain’s official Twitter account is @the_lovechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LoveChain (LOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The LoveChain has a current supply of 135,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The LoveChain is 0.10282381 USD and is down -23.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $89,487.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thelovechain.io/.”

