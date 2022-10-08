The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Lovesac Price Performance

LOVE stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Activity

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Further Reading

