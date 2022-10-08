The Neko (NEKO) Price Hits $0.0000

The Neko (NEKO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, The Neko has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One The Neko token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Neko has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $11,563.00 worth of The Neko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Neko Token Profile

The Neko’s launch date was January 15th, 2022. The Neko’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Neko is medium.com/@thenekoofficial. The Neko’s official Twitter account is @theneko_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Neko’s official website is theneko.io.

The Neko Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neko (NEKO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Neko has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Neko is 0.0000245 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,109.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theneko.io/.”

