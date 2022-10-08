The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Insider Sells £10,948.70 in Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) insider John O’Reilly sold 15,641 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £10,948.70 ($13,229.46).

The Rank Group Stock Down 3.3 %

RNK opened at GBX 67 ($0.81) on Friday. The Rank Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.78. The company has a market capitalization of £313.85 million and a P/E ratio of 609.09.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

