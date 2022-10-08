The Reaper (RPR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.02 Million

The Reaper (RPR) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One The Reaper token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Reaper has traded down 8% against the dollar. The Reaper has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $12,269.00 worth of The Reaper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About The Reaper

The Reaper’s launch date was December 11th, 2021. The official website for The Reaper is www.thereaper.io. The Reddit community for The Reaper is https://reddit.com/r/thereapercrypto. The Reaper’s official Twitter account is @thereapercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Reaper Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reaper (RPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. The Reaper has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Reaper is 0.03850602 USD and is down -6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $155.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thereaper.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Reaper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Reaper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Reaper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

