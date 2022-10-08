The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Achieves $1.26 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $258.42 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00004293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox (SAND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Sandbox has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,499,470,108.2233226 in circulation. The last known price of The Sandbox is 0.83778718 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $130,143,775.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sandbox.game/en/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

