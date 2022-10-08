The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $3,190,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $204.05 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

