The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in Southern by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

