The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

Several analysts have commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TD opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

