The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

