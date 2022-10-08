The Wasted Lands (WAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $28,700.00

The Wasted Lands (WAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. The Wasted Lands has a total market cap of $330,293.52 and approximately $28,700.00 worth of The Wasted Lands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Wasted Lands token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Wasted Lands has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Wasted Lands Profile

The Wasted Lands’ genesis date was March 7th, 2022. The Wasted Lands’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,678,865 tokens. The Wasted Lands’ official Twitter account is @thewastedlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Wasted Lands is medium.com/@thewastedlands. The Wasted Lands’ official website is thewastedlands.io.

The Wasted Lands Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Wasted Lands (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Wasted Lands has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Wasted Lands is 0.03236511 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $114,732.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thewastedlands.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Wasted Lands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Wasted Lands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Wasted Lands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

