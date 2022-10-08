The Winkyverse (WNK) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

The Winkyverse (WNK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. The Winkyverse has a market cap of $22.54 million and $134,999.00 worth of The Winkyverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Winkyverse has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One The Winkyverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Winkyverse Token Profile

The Winkyverse was first traded on November 29th, 2016. The Winkyverse’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The Winkyverse’s official website is www.getwinkies.com. The Winkyverse’s official Twitter account is @thewinkies1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Winkyverse

According to CryptoCompare, “The Winkyverse (WNK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Winkyverse has a current supply of 7,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Winkyverse is 0.00299449 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $85,515.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getwinkies.com.”

