THEKEY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $185,937.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $707,069.88 and approximately $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000781 BTC.

IQ.cash (IQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube “

