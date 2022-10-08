TheStreet Downgrades SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) to D

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

SSY opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.78.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of SunLink Health Systems worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

See Also

