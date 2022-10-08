Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 18,899 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

IRWD stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 445,302 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,456,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.