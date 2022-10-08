Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 404,607 shares.The stock last traded at $105.85 and had previously closed at $106.89.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

